Saturday’s draw at home to Bristol City left Carrick with four points from a possible nine in his opening three games in charge. The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur player’s only previous experience as a manager came in a three-game temporary spell at the Old Trafford helm.

Tonight, he takes his side to Blackpool - who sit one point and two places above Boro in the Championship table – looking to improve on the performances his side have delivered in his opening fixtures in charge.

"I am learning. It is a new position but it has not been a whirlwind. I think that is due to the staff being so welcoming and the players adapting themselves in the right way," said Carrick.

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Michael Carrick (L), Manager of Middlesbrough looks on with Assistant, Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on November 01, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"It has been a really good place to come and work."

Carrick is anticipating a tough defensive test for his side against Blackpool. The Tangerines have won just three of their nine home games this term while Boro have managed to win just two of their away fixtures – one of which came under Carrick as they beat Hull City last week.

"It is the next opportunity for us to improve and get better and try and win the game,” continued Carrick.

"We will look to improve on what we have done well and learn from things we need to do better.

"Blackpool are a well-organised team and they work really hard. This league is tough.

"You cannot get carried away thinking you are in control of a game. We need to make sure we defend our box right and clear as quickly as we can and obviously look dangerous at the other end.

"They throw bodies in the box and make it tough. They test you with crosses and clever play around the box. We will need to defend really well first and foremost."