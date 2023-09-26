'All action', 'quality', 'class act' - Middlesbrough live up to their Championship billing to see off Bradford City and clean up in player ratings
As always, the best hope of a shock was for the higher-ranked side to be lukewarm, but Championship Boro played tothe level they would expect for themselves, and were rewarded with a 2-0 win.
Bradford City (4-4-2)
Harry Lewis – should have done better with the opening goal, but quickly followed it with a very good save to deny Emmanuel latte Lath his second 6
Brad Halliday – a late shot showed good spirit but had his hands full defensively 6
Matty Platt – a tough night against some quality and hard-to-pin-down forwards 5
Sam Stubbs – one memorable bit of covering when Latte Lath cleverly nutmegged Platt 6
Liam Ridehalgh – Boro's rotating players caused him plenty of problems 5
Clarke Oduor – one dangerous volley blocked, but not much else 6
Dan Oyegoke – could not get a foothold against Dan Barlaser and Hayden Hackney in midfield, a position he is learning this season 6
Alex Gilliead – chasing shadows at times 5
Chisom Afoka – ineffective although he could hardly be held completely responsible – Bradford could not get the ball to the winger 5
Jamie Walker – unable to have a shot 5
Andy Cook – no chance to build on his weekend hat-trick 5
Substitutes:
Ryan Tulloch (for Afoka, HT) – showed some fancy footwork when he came on 6
Alex Pattison (for Walker, 71) – had Bradford's only shot on goal, although it didn't trouble Tom Glover much 6
Adam Wilson (for Oduor, 71) – game was petering out when he came on 5
Tyler Smith (for Cook, 71) – minutes under the belt 5
Ciaran Kelly (for Ridehalgh, 71) – Middlesbrough's attacking potency had dropped off by then with the job done 5
Not used: Smallwood, Osadebe, Doyle, Pointon.
Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)
Tom Glover – a couple of shaky moments in the first half but he did not let them become an issue 5
Tommy Smith – got into good crossing positions 7
Dael Fry – little chance to show what he could do 6
Paddy McNair – likewise 6
Lewis O'Brien – an all-action performance with contributions at both ends from the makeshift left-back 8
Hayden Hackney –a few moments where you could see his quality 7
Dan Barlaser – pinged a couple of lovely passes and fired a free-kick just wide 7
Sammy Silvera – popped up all over, to good effect 7
Morgan Rogers – scored the goal which settled it 7
Riley McGree – a class act, popping up everywhere 8
Emmanuel Latte Lath – a good finish, though he might have had a second soon after 7
Substitutes:
Alex Gilbert (for McGree, 71) – Boro were just seeing the game out when he came on 6
Not used: I Jones, Howson, Coburn, Coulson, Lenihan, Engel, J Jones, McCabe.