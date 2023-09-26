Middlesbrough were comfortable winners over Bradford City in the League Cup third round.

As always, the best hope of a shock was for the higher-ranked side to be lukewarm, but Championship Boro played tothe level they would expect for themselves, and were rewarded with a 2-0 win.

Harry Lewis – should have done better with the opening goal, but quickly followed it with a very good save to deny Emmanuel latte Lath his second 6

COMFORTABLE: Middlesbrough celebrate Morgan Rogers' contest-ending goal

Brad Halliday – a late shot showed good spirit but had his hands full defensively 6

Matty Platt – a tough night against some quality and hard-to-pin-down forwards 5

Sam Stubbs – one memorable bit of covering when Latte Lath cleverly nutmegged Platt 6

Liam Ridehalgh – Boro's rotating players caused him plenty of problems 5

Clarke Oduor – one dangerous volley blocked, but not much else 6

Dan Oyegoke – could not get a foothold against Dan Barlaser and Hayden Hackney in midfield, a position he is learning this season 6

Alex Gilliead – chasing shadows at times 5

Chisom Afoka – ineffective although he could hardly be held completely responsible – Bradford could not get the ball to the winger 5

Jamie Walker – unable to have a shot 5

Andy Cook – no chance to build on his weekend hat-trick 5

Substitutes:

Ryan Tulloch (for Afoka, HT) – showed some fancy footwork when he came on 6

Alex Pattison (for Walker, 71) – had Bradford's only shot on goal, although it didn't trouble Tom Glover much 6

Adam Wilson (for Oduor, 71) – game was petering out when he came on 5

Tyler Smith (for Cook, 71) – minutes under the belt 5

Ciaran Kelly (for Ridehalgh, 71) – Middlesbrough's attacking potency had dropped off by then with the job done 5

Not used: Smallwood, Osadebe, Doyle, Pointon.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)

Tom Glover – a couple of shaky moments in the first half but he did not let them become an issue 5

Tommy Smith – got into good crossing positions 7

Dael Fry – little chance to show what he could do 6

Paddy McNair – likewise 6

Lewis O'Brien – an all-action performance with contributions at both ends from the makeshift left-back 8

Hayden Hackney –a few moments where you could see his quality 7

Dan Barlaser – pinged a couple of lovely passes and fired a free-kick just wide 7

Sammy Silvera – popped up all over, to good effect 7

Morgan Rogers – scored the goal which settled it 7

Riley McGree – a class act, popping up everywhere 8

Emmanuel Latte Lath – a good finish, though he might have had a second soon after 7

Substitutes:

Alex Gilbert (for McGree, 71) – Boro were just seeing the game out when he came on 6