Paddy McNair says it is important Middlesbrough do not think about promotion as they aim to reach Wembley on Wednesday.

The Teessiders host Coventry City in their Championship play-off final second leg on the back of a scoreless first game.

Promotion to the world's most lucrative domestic football league is transformative for Championship clubs, but the versatile McNair insists his team can only focus on the difficult job of beating Mark Robins's Sky Blues.

"In a way you just have to not think about what's at stake," said the Northern Ireland international. "It's another game, we're playing against the same players, it's nothing different. Once you start overthinking it, it's not the right way.

"It's just about preparing as we would for any game. Try and win it. If you can't win it, don't lose it. We're looking forward to Wednesday.

"I'm looking forward to (Wednesday). The atmosphere will be unbelievable. I just hope we can get over the line.

"We've had some big cup games but the chance to get to Wembley is huge. I just hope we can do the fans proud and get there.

FOCUS: Middlesbrough player Paddy McNair, pictured tackling Viktor Gyokeres in Sunday's first leg

"Boro are a big club, a Premier League club, when I came here the dream was to get promoted. We have a good chance. Home advantage on Wednesday, we're looking forward to it."

Away goals do not count in the semi-final, with the tie decided by extra-time or penalties if necessary. The final is on May 27 against the winners of Tuesday’s Sunderland v Luton Town game. McNair’s former club Sunderland hold a 2-1 lead from the Stadium of Light leg.

Boro played Coventry twice last week, with the second game on an unusually warm day. Given the short turnaround, their extra squad depth could be decisive. Robins thinks so, Boro manager Michael Carrick is less sure.

"Their bench got stronger (on Sunday) and potentially the team gets a little bit stronger on Wednesday too so we know it's tough but we're in their shouting," said former Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United manager Robins.

"My thoughts are really just to make sure we recover right because the energy both teams have had to use today will have a significant bearing on Wednesday.

"They've got the stronger squad, there's no doubt, which is why they are the favourites to go up, I suppose."

Marcus Forss and Dael Fry were on the bench after recent injuries, although only the former came on in the West Midlands.

With no Aaron Ramsey or Jonny Howson through injury, Isaiah Jones and Alex Mowatt put in good performances.

"Both boys are playing well and are an important part of it," said Carrick. "We’ve got good options from the bench. It’s up to me to try to pick the best balance.

“We’re not getting carried away with who’s stronger than who, we’ll just look at the options we’ve got.

"We’ve had a lot of injuries, so we’ve got to get the right balance of who’s fit and available for Wednesday night in terms of tiredness, which I don’t think will be an issue at all.

