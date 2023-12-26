Baffled Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick rues 'strange' loss while Rotherham United rival Leam Richardson reveals pride
The key moment came on 72 minutes when Cohen Bramall's cross-shot flew over Boro keeper Tom Glover.
It was an afternoon which saw Boro muster 19 shots and boast 71 per cent possession.
Despite Boro's dominance, the hosts dig deep to chisel out a precious victory, their first since October 25 to provide themselves with a survival lifeline.
Carrick said: "Can you explain that one to me please!? I think that’s the first time I’ve ever not conceded a shot on target and lost a game.
"Sometimes we’ve played well or at least felt we’ve played well enough to get something from the game when we’ve not.
"There are moments in these games where you then look and think, we didn’t defend that well enough or we should do better in that situation.
"Today it’s very difficult to be critical of the boys after that one today. We limited them to next to nothing, controlled it.
"The other side of it is the chances we created and the opportunities we had.
"You’ve got to score to win a game and on another day we will do that, but it can be a strange game at times."
Understandably, Millers manager Leam Richardson was keen to accentuate the positives following the first win of his tenure as the hosts drew level on points with second-from-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.
His side's commitment levels, application and heart all shone through as they claimed a backs-against-the wall win.
Richardson said: "Credit goes all to the players for the victory.
"The level of performance typified where we are (after the Plymouth and Leicester games) and we probably deserved that bit of luck on the back of that to get the result today.
"We are low on bodies and the fitness levels of the group and the availability of certain things in people being asked to play out of position and do things that are probably quite foreign to them.
"But one thing that they are doing is give a real strong account of themselves and showing the foundation with how you live your life and prepare for games.
"It's a choice to tackle, head, run back and give extra to your team-mates and recovery runs and we had that in abundance."
Carrick's frustration was compounded by a penalty call going against his side in the second half when Alex Bangura went down under pressure from Hakeem Odoffin, but referee Andrew Kitchen was unmoved.
Carrick added: "I’m just baffled, to be honest. I don’t like criticising referees and they obviously have a tough job. But that’s not even a tussle or a slight trip.
"It’s blatant he just takes him out. Alex has got all the moment, going past him, and for the life of me I just can’t understand how that’s not given. It’s a massive moment and the less I say about it the better, probably.
"It’s pointless really. What’s he going to say? His reasons or not, I’m not going to agree with it. We call all see how clear as day it was.
"But listen, I can’t blame that on the result today because we didn’t score in the end and we created more than enough to score. When you don’t get a decision as obvious as that though, it’s just crazy.”