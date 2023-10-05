BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has revealed that retaining form keeper Liam Roberts on a long-term basis is something that the club would like to do in an ideal world.

Roberts had made an excellent impression since joining on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough ahead of the new season.

The Walsall-born player, who turns 29 in November, has made 44 saves in 11 matches this season, the most in League One.

Last term, the former Northampton Town custodian made just five appearances on Teesside, with the main part of his being back up to Boro loanee Zack Steffen.

Liam Roberts, who joined Barnsley on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

With the Midlander in the last year of his contract, he has effectively played his final game for the Teessiders.

Collins, whose side visit Exeter City on Saturday where they will be chasing a fifth successive League One away win, said: "Robbo has been a fantastic addition and he's made some fantastic saves - and in some games, I'd say too many saves for my liking.

"The other night in the first half (at Cambridge United), he had a couple of saves quite quickly that were important.

"With the other saves on the night, I expected him to make. His performance was very professional. He's a great guy and very committed to being here and I think everyone is showing that kind of commitment. He's doing really well."

On the prospect of keeping him beyond this season, the Scot continued: "I think that is something we will discuss at a later point. Of course, when you are performing like he is performing, then certainly we'd think about wanting him longer-term.

"But right now, he's obviously on loan and we respect that.

"If we are to go and pursue that, then we'd do it in the right manner.

"There's no question that if someone wants to tell me that we'd have Liam Roberts for the foreseeable future (beyond this season), then we'd be very happy and I'm sure the fans would be very happy as well."

Adam Phillips is back available following illness for the long trek to Devon and has been training this week.

But Kacper Lopata, Luca Connell and Robbie Cundy won't be back until after the international break.