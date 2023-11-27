BARNSLEY head coach Neil Collins has revealed that loan keeper Liam Roberts is not ‘too far away’ from a return to the first-team fray.

Roberts, who impressed all and sundry in the opening months of his season-long loan move from Middlesbrough, underwent surgery to repair an injured finger in October and he has been out of action since, with Ben Killip stepping into the breach.

But the 29-year-old, whose last appearance was in the win at Exeter on October 7, is closing in on a return.

Collins, whose side welcome Wycombe on Tuesday night in League One, said: “I don’t think he’s too far away. I think it’s day by day now.

"He can do a couple of things with his hands aerially and he’ll be passing that (more tests) so we are just waiting on that clearance and we are working closely with Middlesbrough as he is their player.

"They are a big part of his return to play.”

One thing that could potentially put a further spanner in the works regarding Roberts’s situation in the new year is a looming goalkeeping situation at parent club Boro.

The Teessiders are likely to lose current number one Seny Dieng to African Cup of Nations duty at the start of 2024 with the ex-QPR player almost certain to be named in the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau from January 13.

Barnsley loan keeper Liam Roberts, who joined on a season-long loan from Championship side Middlesbrough last season. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Second-choice keeper Tom Glover is also expected to be named in the Australian squad for the Asia Cup in Qatar, which starts a day before the African competition.

Boro could then take the option to recall a loan keeper to provide cover.

Roberts joined the Reds on a season-long loan in the summer, while Sol Brynn is on loan at another League One side in Leyton Orient. A third keeper in Zach Hemming is currently out on loan in Scotland with St Mirren.

Boro have another keeper on their books in veteran Jamie Jones, but he is yet to play this term.

Commenting on the situation, Collins added: “It’s the one thing that you have to accept with loan players.

"It gives you the option as well that if it has not worked out, they can move on (with a recall clause). It’s the same for the parent club.

"But I think we are in a pretty good place with our loan players. They are all very happy at Barnsley and doing very well and we hope to continue that.”

Meanwhile, Collins says defender Robbie Cundy, yet to feature this season due to glute and hip issues, is progressing in his road back to the first-team squad.

Midfielder Josh Benson has just started on his own rehabilitation after sustaining a muscle injury and is some way off being back in contention.

Collins said: “Robbie is back and out on the grass more regularly now, which is a good step in the right direction for him.