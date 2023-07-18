Barnsley FC transfer news: Reds seal loan signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Championship club Middlesbrough FC

The Reds, who had also expressed interest in Bradford City keeper Harry Lewis, quickly turned their attentions to ex-Northampton Town custodian Roberts after being informed he was made available for loan by the Teessiders.

The Oakwell club were in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeping option following the departure of Brad Collins to Championship club Coventry City and Roberts fits the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts made just five appearances for Boro last term following his arrival last summer.

New signing Liam Roberts. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Roberts said: “It’s amazing for me.

“I’m looking forward to the season starting, meeting the boys and getting to know all the coaching staff.

“I’m ready to go, ready to meet all the fans and just crack on with the season.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to be able to bring Liam to Barnsley until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a player who has experience of playing and excelling in the EFL and will bolster the depth of our goalkeeping department.

Boro have already brought in two keepers so far in the close season with ex-QPR star Seny Dieng and Aussie keeper Tom Glover arriving at the club – with another set to follow in a back-up option in Jamie Jones – prompting the decision to allow Roberts to leave in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Roberts is Barnsley's third summer recruit following the additions of defender Kacper Lopata and fellow keeper Ben Killip, who arrived from Woking and Hartlepool United respectively.

FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah and former Solihull Moors forward Andy Dallas could be the next to follow.