Bolton Wanderers 1 Middlesbrough FC 3: Riley McGree and Morgan Rogers perform late Boro rescue act

SUBSTITUTES Riley McGree and Morgan Rogers scored stoppage-time goals to steer Middlesbrough into round three of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 comeback win at League One Bolton.
By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 23:06 BST

Australian ace McGree, pictured, had only been on the pitch five minutes before rounding off sustained Boro pressure with a superb low left-foot finish. Rogers, a summer signing from Manchester City, completed a deserved win for Michael Carrick’s Championship side with his first goal for the club.

The game started promisingly for Bolton in this repeat of the 2004 League Cup final.

Fresh from signing a new contract extension, Northern Ireland international Dion Charles gave Wanderers a 23rd-minute lead after Tom Glover could only parry Josh Sheehan’s shot.

SAVIOUS: Middlesbrough goalscoreer Riley McGree Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.SAVIOUS: Middlesbrough goalscoreer Riley McGree Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.
The home lead only lasted 10 minutes as Matt Crooks lofted Paddy McNair’s through ball past Joel Coleman for his first goal since last April.

Coleman, injured at the end of the first half, didn’t reappear for the second which produced more bookings (5) than chances until the closing stages.

Sub goalie Nathan Baxter saved from Samuel Silvera and then brilliantly tipped McNair’s piledriver onto the bar.

But Boro’s pressure finally told with the late double from McGree and Rogers, giving the visitors only a second win of the campaign.

Bolton Wanderers: Coleman (Baxter 46), Forrester (Dacres-Cogley 62), Toal, Iredale, Jones, Morley (Dempsey 80),Thomason (Bodvarsson 70), Sheehan, Ashworth, Charles, Mendes Gomes (Maghoma 70). Unused substitutes: N'Lundulu, Adeboyejo, Williams, Jerome.

Middlesbrough: Glover, McNair, Fry, Lenihan, Engel, Crooks (Rogers 78), Barlaser, Hackney, Forss (Silvera 73), Latte Lath (Coburn 85), Isaiah Jones (McGree 85). Unused substitutes: Gilbert, Howson, Payero, Jamie Jones, Akono Bilongo.

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire).

