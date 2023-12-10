'Boro lacked quality in the big moments' laments Michael Carrick after Middlesbrough fall to Ipswich Town

Michael Carrick was left frustrated that his side could not find the extra gear in the final third to cause more problems for high-flying Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys scored a goal in each half to secure a third straight win and stay a point behind leaders Leicester – even though goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky had to make important saves.

Carrick, who had nine players ruled out, said: “I’m disappointed obviously. We knew coming into this that they are a good team. We had to be at our best to get a result. We were a little short on a number of things, we were not quite firing.

“Second half we were better in terms of pressing, regains, and I fancied us to get back into it and then the second goal came. We did try to press and left some space, that was the way we went in the second half. That was their second shot on target.

Middlesborough boss Michael Carrick. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I feel for the boys in there because of the effort, they just lacked the fine edge, the quality in the bigger moments. Both boxes are what makes the difference. We just didn’t quite have that little bit extra.”

Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, the liveliest man in a red shirt in the final third, side-footed wide from 18 yards. Hladky turned over Dan Barlaser’s corner on the hour that was curling straight in and prevented Latte Lath from finding the net with a header.

Middlesbrough: Dieng, van den Berg, Fry, Clarke, Engel (Bangura 79), Howson, Barlaser, Greenwood (Silvera 70), Crooks, Rogers, Latte Lath. Unused substitutes: Gilbert, Coburn, Coulson, Glover, McCabe, Cartwright, Bridge.

Ipswich: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Taylor (Ball 86), Burns (Jackson 76), Chaplin (Harness 76), Broadhead (Giraud-Hutchinson 62), Hirst (Ladapo 86). Unused substitutes: Walton, Scarlett, Humphreys, Tuanzebe.