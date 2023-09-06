BRADFORD CITY and Middlesbrough supporters will be able to watch their Carabao Cup third-round tie later this month for just £5 across all age categories - if they take advantage of a special ticketing offer.

The tie takes place at Valley Parade on Tuesday, September 26 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Bantams' season-ticket holders will have an exclusive 48-hour window to secure a seat in the Kop, the Morrisons Family Stand, the north west corner or The TL Dallas Stand - from 9am on Thursday - before tickets go on general sale from 9am this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets will be priced at just £5 across all age categories, in all areas of the stadium, until match-day when prices will rise significantly to £25 (adults 24-64), £20 (65+), £20 (young persons 17-23) and £10 (youth 12-16), £5 (junior 11-).

Valley Parade. Picture Tony Johnson.

Boro have received a full allocation of 4,000 tickets for the fixture and can also purchase tickets for just £5 ahead of increases on match-day. They will housed on the Midland Road side of the stadium.

City chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks said: "We are delighted to be able to offer heavily discounted tickets for what is a massive cup clash against Championship opposition.

"We pride ourselves on accessibility, and hope this deal will enable as many Bradfordians as possible to turn out for what should be a great occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our football club will always have a special connection with the League Cup and, of course, this is the first time we have appeared in its third round for almost a decade.

"To celebrate, in what are challenging economic times, ourselves and Middlesbrough have agreed to make this fixture as affordable as possible for home and away supporters.