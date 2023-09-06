All Sections
Bradford City aim to pack out stadium for EFL Cup tie against Middlesbrough after revealing cut-price ticket offer for both sets of supporters

BRADFORD CITY and Middlesbrough supporters will be able to watch their Carabao Cup third-round tie later this month for just £5 across all age categories - if they take advantage of a special ticketing offer.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST

The tie takes place at Valley Parade on Tuesday, September 26 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Bantams' season-ticket holders will have an exclusive 48-hour window to secure a seat in the Kop, the Morrisons Family Stand, the north west corner or The TL Dallas Stand - from 9am on Thursday - before tickets go on general sale from 9am this Saturday.

Tickets will be priced at just £5 across all age categories, in all areas of the stadium, until match-day when prices will rise significantly to £25 (adults 24-64), £20 (65+), £20 (young persons 17-23) and £10 (youth 12-16), £5 (junior 11-).

Valley Parade. Picture Tony Johnson.Valley Parade. Picture Tony Johnson.
Valley Parade. Picture Tony Johnson.

Boro have received a full allocation of 4,000 tickets for the fixture and can also purchase tickets for just £5 ahead of increases on match-day. They will housed on the Midland Road side of the stadium.

City chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks said: "We are delighted to be able to offer heavily discounted tickets for what is a massive cup clash against Championship opposition.

"We pride ourselves on accessibility, and hope this deal will enable as many Bradfordians as possible to turn out for what should be a great occasion.

"Our football club will always have a special connection with the League Cup and, of course, this is the first time we have appeared in its third round for almost a decade.

"To celebrate, in what are challenging economic times, ourselves and Middlesbrough have agreed to make this fixture as affordable as possible for home and away supporters.

"We have had some incredible cup crowds at Valley Parade over the years, and it would be fantastic to see another packed-out attendance of over 20,000, while hopefully booking our place in round four for the first time since that memorable 2012/13 season.”

