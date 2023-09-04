Bradford City and Middlesbrough, already Yorkshire's last men standing in the League Cup, set a date
The last two Yorkshire teams left in the League Cup have set a date for their third-round clash.
Championship Middlesbrough will travel to League Two Bradford City on Tuesday September 26, for a 7.45pm kick-off.
Nine Yorkshire sides went out of the competition in the first two rounds, with Middlesbrough disposing of Huddersfield Town before knocking out Bolton Wanderers. They are the Teessiders' only two wins this season.
The Bantams needed penalties to edge past Wrexham in round two, knocking Phil Parkinson out of the competition in the 10th anniversary year of him taking the fourth-tier club to the Wembley final as manager.
Bradford also came through a first-round penalty shoot-out, at Accrington Stanley.