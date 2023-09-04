Bradford City and Middlesbrough, already Yorkshire's last men standing in the League Cup, set a date

The last two Yorkshire teams left in the League Cup have set a date for their third-round clash.

VENUE: Valley Parade will host Middlesbrough later this month

Championship Middlesbrough will travel to League Two Bradford City on Tuesday September 26, for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Nine Yorkshire sides went out of the competition in the first two rounds, with Middlesbrough disposing of Huddersfield Town before knocking out Bolton Wanderers. They are the Teessiders' only two wins this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams needed penalties to edge past Wrexham in round two, knocking Phil Parkinson out of the competition in the 10th anniversary year of him taking the fourth-tier club to the Wembley final as manager.