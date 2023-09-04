All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Bradford City and Middlesbrough, already Yorkshire's last men standing in the League Cup, set a date

The last two Yorkshire teams left in the League Cup have set a date for their third-round clash.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST
VENUE: Valley Parade will host Middlesbrough later this monthVENUE: Valley Parade will host Middlesbrough later this month
VENUE: Valley Parade will host Middlesbrough later this month

Championship Middlesbrough will travel to League Two Bradford City on Tuesday September 26, for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Nine Yorkshire sides went out of the competition in the first two rounds, with Middlesbrough disposing of Huddersfield Town before knocking out Bolton Wanderers. They are the Teessiders' only two wins this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bantams needed penalties to edge past Wrexham in round two, knocking Phil Parkinson out of the competition in the 10th anniversary year of him taking the fourth-tier club to the Wembley final as manager.

Bradford also came through a first-round penalty shoot-out, at Accrington Stanley.

Related topics:YorkshireMiddlesbroughLeague TwoHuddersfield TownTeessidersBolton WanderersBradfordWembley