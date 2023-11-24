MICHAEL CARRICK says there is plenty more to come from midfielder Hayden Hackney as he returned to action for Middlesbrouugh having enjoyed another successful international break with England Under-21s.

The Redcar-born youngster impressed once again during the latest round of Euro Under-21 Qualifiers, helping Lee Carsley’s side follow-up Saturday’s 3-0 win in Serbia - where he posted an assist - with a victory by the same scoreline at home to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

He returns to a Boro squad preparing for today’s trip to Bristol City and still in buoyant mood from the 1-0 win over Championship leaders Leicester City that took them into the international break.

That was the latest triumph in a run of league games which has seen Carrick’s team lose just once in 10 outings and carried them up to 10th in the standings and just two points off fierce rivals Sunderland, the team currently occupying the final play-off spot.

A product of the Boro academy, 21-year-old Hackney has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League. That kind of talk will come as no surprise to Carrick, who believes he is a shining light of the club’s academy system.

“I’m delighted for Hayden, as he’s had another couple of good games away with England (Under-21s),” said Carrick in his pre-match press conference.

“I’ve watched the games and he looks at home, which is a really good sign.

“Every time there has been a challenge or a step up required he takes to it quite naturally - he’s done that ever since I came here.

STEPPING UP: England manager Lee Carsley and Hayden Hackney. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“He’s full of potential and there is loads more to come from him.”

Carrick believes the rise of players like Hackney is testament to the good work carried out by the club’s academy in recent years.

“I really enjoy working with him,” added the Boro manager. “He’s obviously a big part of the team and it’s fantastic for the club to have players come through the academy and be recognised for the England national teams and to go on and have a big part to play in the first team here.