News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough: Clarets midfielder top scores with 8/10 as Boro men given handful of 5/10

Burnley went six points clear of Sheffield United with a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

By Ben McKenna
33 minutes ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 6:13pm

Duncan Watmore had pounced on an error from the hosts to give Michael Carrick’s side the lead but three goals in 12 minutes turned the game on its head.

Benson Manuel scored twice in seven minutes before an own goal from Jonny Howson made sure the hosts would claim all three points to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Hide Ad

Here’s how the players rated from Turf Moor...

Most Popular
Manuel Benson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Hide Ad

Burnley: Muric 7, Maatsen 7, Beyer 7, Harwood-Bellis 7, Roberts 5; Cork 7, Cullen 7; Gudmundsson 6, Brownhill 6, Manuel 8, Rodriguez 7. Subs: Barnes 6, Taylor 6, Twine 6, Churlinov 6, Bastien.

Middlesbrough: Steffen 5, Smith 6, Fry 6, Lenihan 6, Giles 6; Howson 5, Hackney 6, McGree 6, Akpom 6, Jones 6; Forss 6. Subs: Watmore 7, Muniz 6.

MiddlesbroughBoroBurnleyTurf MoorSheffield United