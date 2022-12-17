Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough: Clarets midfielder top scores with 8/10 as Boro men given handful of 5/10

Duncan Watmore had pounced on an error from the hosts to give Michael Carrick’s side the lead but three goals in 12 minutes turned the game on its head.
Benson Manuel scored twice in seven minutes before an own goal from Jonny Howson made sure the hosts would claim all three points to strengthen their grip on top spot.
Here’s how the players rated from Turf Moor...
Burnley: Muric 7, Maatsen 7, Beyer 7, Harwood-Bellis 7, Roberts 5; Cork 7, Cullen 7; Gudmundsson 6, Brownhill 6, Manuel 8, Rodriguez 7. Subs: Barnes 6, Taylor 6, Twine 6, Churlinov 6, Bastien.
Middlesbrough: Steffen 5, Smith 6, Fry 6, Lenihan 6, Giles 6; Howson 5, Hackney 6, McGree 6, Akpom 6, Jones 6; Forss 6. Subs: Watmore 7, Muniz 6.