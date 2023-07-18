All Sections
Championship outfit Middlesbrough FC poised to sign Jamie Jones from Wigan Athletic as fellow League One side Barnsley FC are linked with loan move for Liam Roberts

MIDDLESBROUGH are close to sealing the signing of experienced Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST

The 34-year-old is set to join on a free transfer after undergoing a medical on Monday. He is likely to provide a back-up option to Seny Dieng with Liam Roberts poised to leave the club on loan this summer.

Barnsley, in the market for a senior keeping option following the departure of Brad Collins to Coventry City, have been linked with a move for Roberts.The former Northampton Town keeper, named in the EFL League Two team of the year in 2021-22, made just five appearances for Boro last term since joining the club.

Several clubs have reportedly made loan offers for Roberts, including Barnsley. The final decision rests with the 28-year-old.

Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC. Picture: Getty.Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC. Picture: Getty.
Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC. Picture: Getty.

Boro have already brought in two keepers so far in the close season with Dieng and Tom Glover arriving at the club.

Ex-QPR custodian Dieng is likely to be the club's new number one following Zach Steffen's return to Manchester City, with Australian keeper Tom Glover also joining the Teessiders from Melbourne City.

Wigan recently announced the departure of Jones following the expiry of his contract.

He spent six seasons at the club after joining from Stevenage in August 2017, making over 100 appearances and helping the Latics win two League One titles in 2017-18 and 2021-22 respectively.

