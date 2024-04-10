Sixth-placed Norwich City’s draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night opened up a window of opportunity for both Hull or Boro, if they could find three points.

Instead, it ended all square in East Yorkshire, with Finn Azaz netting a point in the final quarter on the counter for the visitors after goals from Jaden Philogene and Jean-Michael Seri - following a horrible error from Boro keeper Seny Dieng - cancelled out Boro’s early opener through Emmanuel Latte Lath by the interval.

Hull, with a game in hand on Norwich, trail the Canaries by six points. They have five matches to go in their season and the Norfolk outfit have four.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior at the end of the match against Middlesbrough. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Boro’s degree of difficulty is higher. They are also six points behind Norwich, but don’t have a game in hand on them.

Two teams just above Boro in Preston and Coventry have also played a game less than them.

On whether their play-off quest is still alive, Rosenior, whose side have not won at home since February 3, said: “One hundred per cent. We dropped two points here through our performance, but we need to take it to the wire and have the opportunity to take it to the last day.

"We know anything can happen in football on the last day, it’s unbelievable. Norwich have got some tough games and we have.

Middlesbrough, head coach Michael Carrick walks off the pitch with keeper Seny Dieng at the end of the match following the 2-2 draw at Hull City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"But honestly, if we learn our lessons. We have to be perfect, not just by winning five games, but managing moments.

“It’s the same story. With 99.9 per cent of the stuff we do, I am really proud of. The level of play, intensity, press, technical ability and creating chances in a way I’ve always wanted to see in a team, but we just don’t take advantage and then we shoot ourselves (in the foot).

"The second goal kind of sums up what we kind of have to learn. We are in their box, we can shoot, we don’t shoot and the ball can go in the net or over the bar and we can talk and talk about it and eight seconds later, the ball is in the back of net, because we don’t foul when we should. That moment encapsulated our season.”

On whether Boro’s play-off push is over, Carrick, whose side are eight matches unbeaten, struck a similar tone to Rosenior.

Carrick, whose side visit promotion-chasing Ipswich on Saturday, commented: “Of course, we are (in it still), yes, 100 per cent.

"It’s pretty obvious we’ve got to win the next game, Nothing has changed from (Tuesday) night.

“Norwich are in that place and they took a point, we took a point and Hull took a point.”

On the game, he added: “It was a good game of football. There’s no hiding from that. I was a little bit disappointed with the emotion of not getting a winner. We came to try and win the game and gave everything to try and win it.

"I was a little bit disappointed with that. But not disappointed with the players as I thought they were fantastic, pretty much all the way through from going up 1-0.

"We probably did not go onto the next gear after that and they had to change a couple of things that worked for and they had a spell in the first half when they were on top.

"In the second half, we came back into it really well and changed a couple of things at half-time.

