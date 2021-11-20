Chris Wilder happy with Middlesbrough's performance as they run out of steam on his first day

MIXED FEELINGS: Chris Wilder was pleased with Middlesbrough's performance, but disappointed with the result

The 54-year-old, who left boyhood club Sheffield United in March, was back in the dugout to see his new side draw 1-1 at home to Middlesbrough.

"I'm a bit disappointed with the result but the performance (was) okay," commented Wilder. "We ran out of a bit of energy in the second half.

"Two or three things went against us that were out of our control but the attitude was there. The players have had an incredible amount of information chucked at them in a short period of time and tried to take it on board. There's certain bits and pieces they will get better at but it was a good starting base and if you can't get a win against a really competitive side, get a point."

Wilder took over the mid-table squad on the first day of the international break, but preparation time for those players who were representing their countries was scarce.

Middlesbrough fans were incensed with referee Oliver Langford's performance, never more than for Cardiff's goal.

Duncan Watmore went to ground with Boro attacking down the right and although the linesman flagged for a foul, Langford waved play on.

Paddy McNair, who had minutes earlier taken an elbow to the face from Benik Afobe, went down clutching his face again as Mason Bennett went past him and fed the striker. Lee Peltier threw himself in front of Afobe's shot, but the ball bounced in off Bamba.

"We recovered quite well off the back of that - there's three things have gone against us," reflected Wilder.

"Regarding the first one, the linesman's got the best view in the house. There was contact. I understand there is more contact in the Championship and I thought it was a competitive game, two honest teams going at it.

"He's done great, Duncan, he's got across the centre-half and the linesman's got the best view in the house. He's 10 yards away. That's a team - the referee and two linesmen - and he's made for me the decision because he's got the best view in the house.

"I don't think that's the major one, though. The second one's the major one.

"Why does McNair go down? He goes down because he gets forearm smashed right in the face. Whether it's accidental or deliberate, it's a foul.

"One, two, and they've been bit fortunate with the ricochet but I've got a player out, a player down, and we're not in a great place after that."

Opposite number Gary Rowett conceded: "It was possibly a controversial moment because the linesman flags when Watmore and Scotty Malone make a challenge so at that point it's a difficult decision for the referee but he wasn't far away and maybe he's seen it more clearly. I haven't seen it back.

"I'm sure they'll be disappointed because we go down the other end and score a good goal ourselves."

Rowett admitted Wilder's appointment was a factor, but was pleased with the way his team responded.

"We were coming into the unknown to a degree in Chris's first game," he said. "We had a little bit of an idea of how they would play but of course you don't know so preparation is a little bit more of a challenge.

"We spoke a lot about the first 15 minutes and the crowd being hugely motivated to see a new manager start brightly and we knew they'd try and start brightly against us.

"I think we navigated some of those moments quite well, we just became a little bit wasteful on the ball and when we lost it, the likes of Crooks and Watmore started to get into very good positions on the transition.

"There weren't many clear-cut, really good chances but we then concede a very poor goal from our point of view. We get beaten one-v-one on the touchline and the cross comes in and we've got two defenders spare but Crooks ends up heading it in on the back post. He nearly missed!

"I was disappointed to be 1-0 down but I couldn't say Middlesbrough didn't deserve something.

"To go in 1-1 was a bit of a lifeline but second half as an away team I thought we played with a lot more confidence and a lot more control. We still had to navigate little periods of pressure but I didn't feel as though they caused us too many problems around the box.