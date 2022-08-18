Chris Wilder provides update on Chuba Akpom after Middlesbrough forward misses Stoke City draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward scored twice as Boro drew 2-2 with Sheffield United on Sunday but played through the pain after picking up an injury to his knee.

He was unable to feature in Stoke but Wilder is hopeful the 26-year-old will recover to make the trip to Berkshire.

“Chuba was disappointed to miss out. Obviously we talked about it after the game on Sunday, he took a whack to his knee,” said Wilder.

After scoring twice against Sheffield United on Sunday, Chuba Akpom missed Middlesbrough's draw in Stoke with a knee problem. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"He’s back but we’re just waiting for a result of a scan. He was a bit sore for this one so he missed it, but hopefully he’ll be okay for Saturday.

“It was a blow losing a player that is bang in form after his two goals and a great performance on Sunday.

"But we have to recover from setbacks and I thought Duncan’s performance was excellent, his goals were good and he was full of running.

"This is what we talk about when we say we need competition at the top of the pitch. As soon as we get that we’ll be stronger for it.”

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder applauds the fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wilder was left bewildered by his side’s draw with Stoke after City substitute D’Margio Wright-Phillips spared the blushes of veteran team-mate Phil Jagielka.

Wright-Phillips, 20 years the junior of 40-year-old Jagielka, headed a stoppage-time equaliser after Boro came from behind thanks to Duncan Watmore and Jagielka’s generosity.

Watmore cancelled out Jacob Brown’s 19th-minute opener, stealing in front of the ex-England defender to make it 1-1.

Under pressure from the same player Jagielka put through his own net after 63 minutes before Wright-Phillips, son of former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, popped up with a perfect present.

“We all back our teams and sometimes look through rose-tinted glasses,” said Wilder.

“I am a balanced guy in terms of stats and how I see things. But I never felt one bit of pressure all night.

“You expect it in the Championship, you expect it when you come away to a big club in the Championship like Stoke City are.

“But even the most ardent and passionate Stoke supporter, when they put their head on the pillow, will wonder how their side hasn’t got beaten and beaten comfortably.

“We can look at ourselves and say we haven’t put them to bed. But I have been in the Championship a few years and don’t think I have ever come away having dominated with any team to the extent we dominated.