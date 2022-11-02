After Boro's first win under the watch of Carrick, a 3-1 victory at Hull City, the experienced defender and his boss both cited the side's togetherness and resolve as being the key facet of a positive night in East Yorkshire which saw the Teessiders respond well after the hosts' leveller on the hour.

Lenihan played his part in the visitors' second soon after with his 63rd-minute header nodded over his own line by Tobias Figueiredo. At the back, he was also strong as Boro kept a clean sheet in the first half of an away fixture for the first time this term. Small steps.

On the win and Carrick factor, Lenihan, who got the Boro players together in a huddle after Chuba Akpom's first-half opener, said: "The most pleasing aspect was how we played as a team and looked after each other and it just showed the character in this group.

Michael Carrick got his first win as Middlesborough boss (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It was a team performance. If you don't have that team cohesion, you don't do well.

"We have a great set of lads and they are willing to do their best for the team. If you don't have that, you have no chance in this league.

"It has been fantastic since he (Carrick) has come in with the detail and how he has got his message. From playing, you can definitely see what he wants to achieve. I feel much more comfortable and like we will get better in each game and training session and throughout the season."

On what pleased him the most, Carrick, whose side moved above City on goal difference and who host Bristol City in his first home match in charge on Saturday, said: "You have a plan, but sometimes it doesn't always fit how the game evolves, and the boys adapted really well.

Boro celebrate their third goal another own goal this time from Cyrus Christie (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"There were so many elements that we can be pleased with. It was the digging in, sticking together and showing that we are a team that I was most proud of."

Carrick was serenaded in song by a noisy travelling support of around 2,000 Boro fans at the final whistle, with he and his staff and players going over to applaud those supporters en masse following the game.

He added: “It was a great moment, but it’s not about me

