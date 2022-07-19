The former Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Peterborough United playmaker, 33, is on trial at Rovers and scored the only goal of the game from the spot in Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over Huddersfield Town.

On Tomlin, McSheffrey said: "He was good again; he showed some moments of brilliance but his out-of-possession play was good – he kept the structure and discipline was pleasing.

“We’ll have a sit down with Lee this week and see if we can come to some sort of agreement.”

Doncaster Rovers trialist Lee Tomlin, pictured with former Middlesbrough team-mate Dean Whitehead. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"He’s enjoying his football more than he’s enjoyed it for five or six years.

"He’s a good person to have around the place and a good player at the level.

"We’ll get Tuesday out the way and see where it goes from there.”

Rovers will also made decisions regarding fellow trialists Kyle Hurst, Jack Degruchy, James Maxwell, Bailey Conway and an unnamed right-back later this week.

Birmingham winger Hurst has impressed during pre-season so far and is likely to be available on loan or a permanent transfer. McSheffrey said: "It’s just whether the figures work and what we can do.

“He’s done himself no harm because I think with the team we have and started with (against Huddersfield) we have not really got a ball-carrier. I thought he did really well when he came on.”