FORMER MIDDLESBROUGH manager Neil Warnock has revealed that he experienced a health scare during his time on Teesside - when he was treated for two blood clots.

The vastly experienced ex-Sheffield United, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town chief returns to Teesside for the first time on Friday night since he was sacked by the club just over 12 months ago.

Warnock has a date at Middlesbrough Town Hall as part of his ‘Are You With Me? speaking tour.

The veteran manager professed to a feeling of disappointment and hurt after being replaced at Boro - with Chris Wilder named as his successor - and still believes that he could have lifted the club into the Premier League via the play-offs last term.

Ex-Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

Warnock, who turns 74 on December 1 - also admitted that he wished he had linked up with chairman Steve Gibson earlier in his career. But he did reveal that the timing of his switch to Boro was fortunate in one sense.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock – who broke the record for most games managed in English professional football when he hit the 1,602 match mark during Boro’s clash with Luton last season – said: “When you talk about being good for each other, it’s funny how life works out sometimes.

"I found out I had two blood clots in my legs while I was at Middlesbrough and I was then receiving treatment for them at the James Cook Hospital.

"My consultant was Doctor Hamad and he and his team were ever so nice and looked after me ever so well. They were all such lovely people and gave me such amazing care and support.

"You do think sometimes, God knows what might have happened to me had I not been in Middlesbrough at that time to receive the amazing treatment I did.

"I ended up doing some charity work and raising some money for them as a thank you too, so I’d like to think we helped each other in that way.”On his sacking by Boro last November, he continued: “There’s still some bitterness, which I only think is natural. I’m glad I can support the team again now that the manager has changed.

"But I still look back with regret because I honestly do believe had I still been in charge last season we’d have got promoted via the play-offs.

"They were a great group of lads we had there and I look at last season’s play-offs and had we made it, which I feel we would have with a strong second half of the season when important players returned, I wouldn’t have feared playing any of them, if I’m honest. I do really think we’d have gone up.

"They’re a group that I think need a bit of love really.