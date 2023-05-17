That is Michael Carrick's message to his Middlesbrough players as they try to reach the club's first Championship play-off final since 2015.

The first leg, at Coventry City, was as much about trying to be streetwise, not trying to be a hero. It ended 0-0 and that was fine.

Boro will be slight favourites at the Riverside on Wednesday night.

When the stakes are as high as a place in domestic football's most lucrative league, mistakes can be costly. So Boro's manager wants his players to be brave enough to take responsibility on Teesside.

For someone whose time at West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United made him a firm believer in keeping the ball, more than anything it means being brave enough to want it.

"It takes a lot of belief and confidence in each other," says Carrick.

HANG TOUGH: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, pictured on the touchline during the Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Coventry on Sunday. Picture: Nigel French/PA

"As a player you can describe courage and bravery in all sorts of different ways but showing what you can do, getting on the ball in what some might see as a tough situation, you have to be able to deal with that and the boys did well (in the first leg, where they had 60 per cent possession).

"Generally we've been pretty good at it throughout the season.

"This is the time to back yourself even more than normal and to do what you're good at.

"Both teams are here for a reason, two good teams, but that's what I say to the boys, back yourself, believe in yourself. These are the moments you work towards.

EXCITEMENT: Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick says he will not be nervous about the biggest match so far of his fledgling managerial career

"I have to trust what I know. The biggest thing for me is trusting the players and enjoying the challenge."

Boro finished the season fourth, five points above Coventry and at one stage making Sheffield United sweat over the second automatic promotion spot.

Their 84 goals in the regular-season Championship was comfortably ahead of everyone bar Burnley, who only scored three more. Under Carrick they have scored in every Riverside game, their only defeats to Burnley and Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup third round.

So they should be confident, just not over-confident against a side who beat them in Chris Wilder's final game in charge and drew with them on the last two weekends.

GOAL CHANCE: But Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom was denied by Ben Wilson in the first leg

"I have full respect for the job (Mark Robins has) done,” says Carrick. “That's part of the challenge for me. As a player you're challenged all the time against individual players, in this situation you go in against guys who have hell of a lot more experience at different levels.

"The two games so far have proven it’s tight and the two defences have probably been on top. They defend very well and don’t give a lot of space away, especially around the edge of the box.

"We’ve got to find a way to overcome that because defensively we’ve been good but we know they’ve got threats that – like we have – at any given time can turn a game

"We always expect the unexpected anyway and we’ll be ready for that. One goal either way might open it up, but who knows?

“We said going in, though it was a two-legged affair, it was one game effectively, but part of that is now out of the way and it’s a clean slate now.

"We’ve played twice now and both were draws so it’s obviously tight. We’ll look forward to it."

SEASONED CAMPAIGNER: Coventry City manager Mark Robins

That is key – looking forward to it.

This is Carrick's first season as manager and in an era where the focus is increasingly on the Premier League it will be the first time many have taken much notice of the job he is doing. But he has always been a cool customer.

“I wouldn’t say I'm nervous," he says. "I’m excited about what’s ahead – there is a natural excitement that comes with it, of course. But I’m not nervous or anxious because I trust the boys 100 per cent and I look forward to it.

"We have to remember that we do have a job to do. We’re not coming to just enjoy the occasion, there is business to take care off and there is a way of going about that.

"We’ve got to stay level-headed and focus on our performance because that’s what will get us the result. Your mentality and your mindset is the most powerful tool.

"There are plenty of people with skills, attributes and abilities, but in the end, at this level, the difference can be what’s going on between your ears – how you’re feeling, how focused you are, your belief and confidence. It has a huge impact on your performance so it’s crucial to be in the right space mentally."

Away goals are not taken into account in the play-offs, so any draw after 90 minutes will lead to extra-time and, if needs be, penalties, to decide who plays in the May 27 final.