Former Leeds United captain Lee Peltier, who has joined Middlesbrough.

The experienced ex-Leeds captain, 34, who worked with Boro manager Neil Warnock at Elland Road and Cardiff City, has signed a one-year deal after arriving from West Brom.

His arrival follows on from the acquisition of Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu.

On Peltier, promoted at Cardiff during the Warnock era, the Boro chief said: “I know what Lee can do. He’s fantastic in the dressing room, and we haven’t got many senior pros in there.

“He can play in a lot of positions – both full backs, centre half, centre midfield… he’s played everywhere for me over the years. I’m aware inside and out what he can do.