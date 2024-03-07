Former Middlesbrough FC and Hull City defender leaves Championship strugglers Rotherham United by mutual consent

The 33-year-old, who joined the Millers on a short-term deal in October, had an inauspicious stint in South Yorkshire and featured just seven times.

His spell at the club saw him sent off twice, in winter games against Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle ahead of him being sidelined by a serious Achilles issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because of the injury, Ayala, who joined Rotherham after being without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, was omitted from the 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL for the remainder of the Championship campaign by the Millers in January.

Former Middlesbrough and Hull City defender Daniel Ayala, who has left Rotherham United by mutual consent. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.