Former Middlesbrough FC and Hull City defender leaves Championship strugglers Rotherham United by mutual consent

FORMER Middlesbrough and Hull City defender Daniel Ayala has left Rotherham United by mutual consent.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:35 GMT

The 33-year-old, who joined the Millers on a short-term deal in October, had an inauspicious stint in South Yorkshire and featured just seven times.

His spell at the club saw him sent off twice, in winter games against Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle ahead of him being sidelined by a serious Achilles issue.

Because of the injury, Ayala, who joined Rotherham after being without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, was omitted from the 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL for the remainder of the Championship campaign by the Millers in January.

Former Middlesbrough and Hull City defender Daniel Ayala, who has left Rotherham United by mutual consent. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.Former Middlesbrough and Hull City defender Daniel Ayala, who has left Rotherham United by mutual consent. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
Following the decision, the Spanish centre-half did spend some time at the club's Roundwood training ground to work on his rehabilitation.

