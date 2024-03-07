Former Middlesbrough FC and Hull City defender leaves Championship strugglers Rotherham United by mutual consent
The 33-year-old, who joined the Millers on a short-term deal in October, had an inauspicious stint in South Yorkshire and featured just seven times.
His spell at the club saw him sent off twice, in winter games against Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle ahead of him being sidelined by a serious Achilles issue.
Because of the injury, Ayala, who joined Rotherham after being without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, was omitted from the 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL for the remainder of the Championship campaign by the Millers in January.
Following the decision, the Spanish centre-half did spend some time at the club's Roundwood training ground to work on his rehabilitation.