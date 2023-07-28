FORMER MIDDLESBROUGH and Rotherham United loanee Ryan Giles has completed his £5m move to top-flight newcomers Luton Town.

Giles enjoyed an impressive loan campaign at Boro last term and Michael Carrick had been keen on bringing him back to Teesside.

But Luton, armed with Premier League payments following promotion and the lure of football in the top tier, have convinced the 23-year-old to move to Bedfordshire after agreeing a deal with Wolves.

Giles has also spent loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, while also enjoying a productive stint in League One with Coventry City.

Former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United loan defender Ryan Giles, who has moved to Luton for £5m from Wolves. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Giles said: “I’ve reached the point that at my age that I’ve had a lot of loans and I feel those experiences have made me the player and the person I am today. Now this is a different direction, a new beginning, a new chapter.

"I’m grateful to Rob (Edwards) for giving me my first taste of men’s football and now with the chance to work with him again, especially in the Premier League, it is a fantastic opportunity."

Luton chief Edwards, who has also brought in Barnsley captain Mads Andersen and Rotherham United wingman Chiedozie Ogbene this summer, continued: "He’s a really exciting signing for us. I’ve known Ryan for a long period of time; I gave him his first taste of senior football back at AFC Telford when he was a young kid on loan from Wolves.

"He’s had a few loans and he’s got lots of experience now, culminating in last season where he was one of the most outstanding wide players in the Championship.