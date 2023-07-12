All Sections
Former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Matt Crooks expresses delight after signing contract extension with Championship club Middlesbrough FC

MATT CROOKS has revealed his delight at committing his future to Middlesbrough after signing a contract extension with the Championship club.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST

The former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town midfielder, who joined Boro two summers ago from the Millers, has proved a popular figure on and off the pitch in his time with the Teessiders, while also making his family home in the area.

The Leeds-born player has provided some memorable moments, including an equaliser against the club he supported as a boy in Manchester United in an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford in early 2022.

While he had to effect the action from the bench for spells in the second half of last season, Crooks remains happy at Boro, where he has made 84 appearances in the space of two seasons.

Former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Matt Crooks has signed a contract extension with Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.Former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Matt Crooks has signed a contract extension with Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.
Former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Matt Crooks has signed a contract extension with Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

Crooks, whose 12-month extension sees him contracted at the club until at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. commented: "I'm really, really happy.

"There have been a lot of memories along the way that we've made so far; some real highs and some disappointments as well, but overall I've thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I've had a few different managers, but I feel at home here and I'm happy to sign.

"In general my family have made Middlesbrough their home.

"That was a big part for me as well in committing my future. My family are really happy here and off the pitch that is massively important for me.

"The coaching staff here, we all know what a good job they've done so far. I'm looking forward to seeing where this one takes us with a full pre-season under our belt.

"The lads are fantastic, that's another reason for me to commit.

"The dressing room has been top drawer through each season I've been here. The coaching staff as well.

"Even though I probably didn't play as much as I wanted to last season, I still came to training every day and enjoyed it.

"I felt I had a lot of respect from them and I gave it back in return."There's a real good feeling around the place."

