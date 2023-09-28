Former Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser has a 'big part to play' for Middlesbrough FC, insists an impressed Michael Carrick
But Boro chief Michael Carrick, a player of high class in his time as a player in Barlaser's position, sees much to admire in the former Rotherham United schemer, who joined the club in January.
Amid a crowded stable in central midfield, Barlaser gave him food for thought in Tuesday's EFL Cup stroll at Bradford City.
Carrick, whose side provided further evidence that they might be getting their act together after a fraught start to the season, said: "Even when he doesn't have time, he makes time for himself.
"He is really clever on the ball and in his passes and his combinations. I thought him and Hayden (Hackney) as a partnership were fantastic and controlled a lot of the game.
"The moment when to realise it and hold onto it, it's what we see from Dan day in, day out in his level of performance. He's such a good footballer. I am not surprised by that.
"He's a big part of the group and a really good character and personality. We'd love him to play in more games, but we are blessed in that area. Not just in cup games, he's got a big part to play anyway.
"He looks at the top of his game at the moment."
Boro backed up well from their biggest moment of the season versus Southampton on Saturday and they can round off a renaissance week with a positive result and performance at Watford this weekend.
Carrick continued: “I’m pleased. I keep saying about the standards we see in training and that (Tuesday) was kind of proof of that.
"It’s not easy when you change a number of players, but you hope the consistency of the training levels and what we see day in and day out will help."