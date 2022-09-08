Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo on a 'brilliant opportunity' after joining Middlesbrough FC

The Australian international has been a free agent since leaving the Owls in the close season when his deal expired.

Luongo, a key player in the middle of the park for the Hillsborough outfit since arriving in the summer of 2019, had been expected to move on at the end of his contract, with some suggestions abound that he could return to his native Australia.

But Boro have now made their move.

Luongo said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for me; a massive opportunity.

"It’s been a long pre-season for me, waiting around and seeing what is out there. As soon as I got the call, I rushed up here and did not look the other way.

“To be fair, there were a few other things in the background going on and being a free agent is quite a tough time, especially now.

"As soon as they called, I thought ‘wow, it’s a big opportunity for me, I can’t turn this down.’ I cannot wait.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo, who has joined Middlesbrough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"I am coming up to 30 soon and am probably the fittest I have ever been. If anything, I just need to get my match fitness up. But I have made sure I have done stuff on my own and been gruelling at the park by myself and managed to train at a few places.”

Boro chief Wilder was keen to land another option in the middle of the park ahead of the transfer deadline, but saw a move for Brentford's Frank Onyeka fall through, with the Bees deciding not to let the Nigerian leave due to an injury to Christian Norgaard.It prompted Boro’s decision to look at alternative options in the free agent market.

Luongo added: “He (Wilder) called my agent and said ‘if things don’t work out in the window and we don’t get what we need, would Mass be interested?’ I said yes, 100 per cent.