Goalkeeper Hull City's star as they get their reward for taking steel to Teesside

It was the manner of the performance which made it so impressive for a Hull side who were not over-blessed with star performers, and so dispiriting for a Hull team who really should have put them out of sight.

Seny Dieng – not much to do beyond goals he could not be expected to stop 6

TOP PERFORMER: Ryan Allsop of Hull City

Anfernee Dijksteel – got forward well to give his team some drive from right-back 7

Rav van den Berg – started the season at full-back but looks the part in the centre 7

Dael Fry – solid enough 6

Lukas Engel – got forward well at times 7

Dan Barlaser – failed to cut out the cross in the build-up to Ozan Tufan's winner 5

Jonny Howson– typical Howson performance 6

Isaiah Jones – dynamic but he missed a golden chance to make it 2-0 6

Matt Crooks – failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck 6

Sam Greenwood – another who did not bring his talent to bear 6

Emmanuel Latte Lath – seventh goal of the season 7

Substitutes:

Morgan Rogers (for Greenwood, 76) – his first touch should have made a goal but no one was on the same wavelength 6

Sammy Silvera (for Dijksteel, 82) – N/A

Not used: Glover, Clarke, Rogers, Gilbert, Silvera, Coulson, Bangura, Nkrumah, McCabe.

Ryan Allsop – made some important saves 8

Cyrus Christie – his error led to the opening goal and was typical of Hull's start 5

Alfie Jones – decent performance on his return to the side 6

Jacob Greaves – won an important flick-on for the equaliser 6

Lewie Coyle – looked better when switched to the right, as you would expect 6

Jean Michael Seri – not often he gets hooked with a game in the balance but he was not at his usual level 5

Tyler Morton – pushed into a deeper role by the changes, he did well there 6

Regan Slater – unable to have the impact he would have wanted as he builds his fitness after injury 5

Scott Twine – not in his natural position, but it was no excuse for his sloppiness in possession 5

Aaron Connolly – few chances fell his way against his old club 6

Liam Delap – ended his four-game barren run 6

Substitutes:

Ruben Vinagre (for Christie, 60) – a natural left-footer gave Hull more down the side, and he played his part in the winner 6

Ozan Tufan (for Seri, 60) – scored the winning goal 7

Adama Traore (for Twine, 60) – another who helped tip the balance 6

Greg Docherty (for Slater, 69) – provided the lay-off for Tufan's moment of glory 6

Sean McLoughlin (for Delap, 76) – saw it over the line 5