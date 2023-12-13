Goalkeeper Hull City's star as they get their reward for taking steel to Teesside
It was the manner of the performance which made it so impressive for a Hull side who were not over-blessed with star performers, and so dispiriting for a Hull team who really should have put them out of sight.
Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)
Seny Dieng – not much to do beyond goals he could not be expected to stop 6
Anfernee Dijksteel – got forward well to give his team some drive from right-back 7
Rav van den Berg – started the season at full-back but looks the part in the centre 7
Dael Fry – solid enough 6
Lukas Engel – got forward well at times 7
Dan Barlaser – failed to cut out the cross in the build-up to Ozan Tufan's winner 5
Jonny Howson– typical Howson performance 6
Isaiah Jones – dynamic but he missed a golden chance to make it 2-0 6
Matt Crooks – failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck 6
Sam Greenwood – another who did not bring his talent to bear 6
Emmanuel Latte Lath – seventh goal of the season 7
Substitutes:
Morgan Rogers (for Greenwood, 76) – his first touch should have made a goal but no one was on the same wavelength 6
Sammy Silvera (for Dijksteel, 82) – N/A
Not used: Glover, Clarke, Rogers, Gilbert, Silvera, Coulson, Bangura, Nkrumah, McCabe.
Hull City (4-4-2)
Ryan Allsop – made some important saves 8
Cyrus Christie – his error led to the opening goal and was typical of Hull's start 5
Alfie Jones – decent performance on his return to the side 6
Jacob Greaves – won an important flick-on for the equaliser 6
Lewie Coyle – looked better when switched to the right, as you would expect 6
Jean Michael Seri – not often he gets hooked with a game in the balance but he was not at his usual level 5
Tyler Morton – pushed into a deeper role by the changes, he did well there 6
Regan Slater – unable to have the impact he would have wanted as he builds his fitness after injury 5
Scott Twine – not in his natural position, but it was no excuse for his sloppiness in possession 5
Aaron Connolly – few chances fell his way against his old club 6
Liam Delap – ended his four-game barren run 6
Substitutes:
Ruben Vinagre (for Christie, 60) – a natural left-footer gave Hull more down the side, and he played his part in the winner 6
Ozan Tufan (for Seri, 60) – scored the winning goal 7
Adama Traore (for Twine, 60) – another who helped tip the balance 6
Greg Docherty (for Slater, 69) – provided the lay-off for Tufan's moment of glory 6
Sean McLoughlin (for Delap, 76) – saw it over the line 5
Not used: Ingram, Vaughan, Smith, Sellars-Fleming.
