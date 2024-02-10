Home woes continue as Middlesbrough leave themselves 'too much to do' in defeat to Bristol City

Jason Knight’s cool finish in the 16th minute after he had been put through by Lukas Engel put Bristol City in charge.

Less than two minutes later Matty James fired in the second in off the post following a misplaced Hayden Hackney pass.

Middlesbrough could not find a way back into the contest, despite pulling one back in stoppage-time when Finn Azaz’s effort deflected in off the back of Samuel Silvera.

Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz (centre) is challenged for the ball by Bristol City's Taylor Gardner-Hickman (left) and George Tanner (right) (Picture: PA)

Carrick’s side have now won just one of their last seven league matches at the Riverside – leaving them six points off the play-offs.

Carrick said: “I thought there was enough in the game for us to get something.

“In the end we didn’t start particularly well, we didn’t start like us and paid the price.

“Those two quick goals gave them a massive start in the game. My players showed character and ended up playing good football, it just didn’t go for us. In the end it was too much.

Middlesbrough's Dael Fry and Bristol City's Cameron Pring (Picture:: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

“We finished the first half with good signs, the boys looked like themselves and we carried that on. I still thought we looked a threat, we just didn’t end up finishing it off.