MICHAEL CARRICK felt the “true character” of his Middlesbrough players was on display as they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 and claim their first league win of the season.

Having failed to win in their opening seven league matches, it would have been easy for Boro’s players to have crumbled when Adam Armstrong opened the scoring at the Riverside Stadium.

Instead, they continued trying to play their football and were rewarded when Riley McGree rifled home an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

With Southampton fading, Middlesbrough were the better team for most of the second half and they secured the win that lifted them off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table when Josh Coburn was pulled down by Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jonny Howson slotting home from the penalty spot.

GET IN THERE: Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson celebrates after scoring the second Boro goal against Southampton FC at Riverside Stadium Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Carrick said: “It’s hugely positive. I just said to them in the dressing room, I was standing on the touchline in the second half thinking, ‘whatever happens here, I couldn’t ask any more of any of the players’.

“I speak a lot about how strong the group are, but words are words and some people might not believe what I’m saying. But it’s times where you’re tested where you see people’s true characters come out. That’s when you see what people are about and you saw that today.

“We started well, but we went a goal behind and it wouldn’t have come easy for them to put in the performance and the effort that they did.

“You could see the togetherness and the spirit, and that’s what made me most proud. The win came and that was brilliant. I was standing there on the touchline in the second half really proud of them anyway. That’s more powerful than a one-off result.”

HAPPY DAYS: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick reacts on the sidelines during Saturday's match against Southampton FC at Riverside Stadium Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Having started the season as one the favourites to win promotion, Boro have underperformed in the first six weeks of the campaign, but Carrick feels his players will emerge stronger because of their struggles.

He said: “I think that will help us moving forward and we’ll be stronger for the way we’ve all stuck together when it hasn’t quite been going so well.

“The supporters are included in that – to see the stadium like that at the end, with everyone enjoying it and celebrating, was great. It’s one game, but it’s not so much the one game and the result, it’s the overall feeling and collective support we feel that is the most important thing.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Middlesbrough: Dieng, van den Berg (Smith 73), Fry, Lenihan, O'Brien, Howson, Hackney, Isaiah Jones (Silvera 90), Crooks (Greenwood 69), McGree, Coburn. Unused substitutes: Barlaser, Lath, Rogers, McNair, Glover, Engel.

Southampton: Bazunu, Holgate (Manning 46), Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Downes, Charles (Edozie 72), Smallbone (Aribo 83), A Armstrong, Adams (S Armstrong 73),Fraser (Sulemana 69). Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Bree, Mara, Alcaraz.