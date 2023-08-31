HULL CITY and Middlesbrough target Keinan Davis is reportedly set to rebuff interest from the Championship to move to Serie A outfit Udinese.

The Aston Villa striker had been targeted by several second-tier clubs, with Hull throwing their hat into the ring to sign him alongside winger Jaden Philogene last week.

Swansea are among other clubs keen on recruiting Davis, 25, who played a key part for the Nottingham Forest side who were promoted to the Premier League in 2021-22.

He scored seven times in a separate loan spell at Watford last term.

Italian outfit Udinese are now poised to win the race for his services.

Speaking at the end of last week regarding Davis, Tigers chief Liam Rosenior said: "We are in negotiations and in a really, really good place with that. Keinan is a really good player and there's going to be interest from other clubs in him.

"But I think we are a very, very good fit for him and it's a decision for him to make."

Hull remain in the market for several other players including Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton and Crystal Palace wingman Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, having made their first strike of the final week by bringing in Cardiff City keeper Ryan Allsop.