All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Hull City and Middlesbrough target Keinan Davis set to rebuff Championship interest to sign for Italian club from Aston Villa

HULL CITY and Middlesbrough target Keinan Davis is reportedly set to rebuff interest from the Championship to move to Serie A outfit Udinese.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

The Aston Villa striker had been targeted by several second-tier clubs, with Hull throwing their hat into the ring to sign him alongside winger Jaden Philogene last week.

Swansea are among other clubs keen on recruiting Davis, 25, who played a key part for the Nottingham Forest side who were promoted to the Premier League in 2021-22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored seven times in a separate loan spell at Watford last term.

Most Popular
Keinan Davis scored seven league goals in a loan spell at Watford last seasonKeinan Davis scored seven league goals in a loan spell at Watford last season
Keinan Davis scored seven league goals in a loan spell at Watford last season

Italian outfit Udinese are now poised to win the race for his services.

Speaking at the end of last week regarding Davis, Tigers chief Liam Rosenior said: "We are in negotiations and in a really, really good place with that. Keinan is a really good player and there's going to be interest from other clubs in him.

"But I think we are a very, very good fit for him and it's a decision for him to make."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull remain in the market for several other players including Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton and Crystal Palace wingman Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, having made their first strike of the final week by bringing in Cardiff City keeper Ryan Allsop.

Meanwhile, Boro are close to securing the loan signing of Leeds United's Sam Greenwood and are also hoping to sign former Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan from Forest.

Related topics:Aston VillaHullMiddlesbrough