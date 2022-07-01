Jacob Greaves: The 21-year-old defender has impressed for Hull City over the past two seasons and is attracting rival interest. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Hull-born centre-half, son of former Tigers player Mark, has impressed many onlookers with his progress over the past two seasons, with the 21-year-old enjoying an outstanding first full season at second-tier level last term and marking him out to be one of the most promising young defenders in the EFL.

His form has not gone unnoticed at rival clubs in the Championship and at several in the Premier League, while England under-21 boss Lee Carsley also confirmed in the spring that Greaves's displays have been monitored in regards to future international participation.

The City hierarchy revealed earlier this summer that they were speaking with Greaves and fellow academy product Brandon Fleming regarding the prospect of both signing new long-term contracts.

Greaves' current deal runs until next summer, although the club does have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Kesler said: "Jacob played all our games and kind of wants to see himself at a certain level - him and his dad.

"We see him on a progressive level. To prove my point, I just got a phone call from Middlesbrough. Not just meaning two weeks ago. They asked me about his current situation and would we consider selling him.

"We said 'sure, we will listen to any offers'. They came back with some numbers that were not even significant to what our investment (valuation) is. So we said no. Other than that, I did not receive any official offers for Jacob or Brandon (Fleming).

"Why I am saying this to you is because I want fans to know all this information flying around. The real story is I have not had an official offer for both of them.

"For me, they are both part of the team and I'd like to extend with them.

"It was just a friendly conversation (with Middlesbrough)."

On the situation with Fleming, whose deal also runs until the summer of 2023, like Greaves, with the club also having an option to extend by a further 12 months, Kesler continued: "I will be very honest, for Brandon, he needs one more year with us.

"When we came, he was not in the formation of Grant (McCann) and on the verge (of him) going out, we came and talked to Brandon and put him in the team as a regular starter. He did well, but not enough.

"He needs one more year, so after one more year, I can see he will become a regular elite level Championship player, if he can wait.