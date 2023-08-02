All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Hull City transfer news: Championship club seal signing of Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker and ex-Middlesbrough FC loanee Aaron Connolly on one-year deal

HULL CITY have finally sealed the signing of Brighton striker Aaron Connolly on a one-year deal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 18:30 BST

The Republic of Ireland forward has been a key summer target for Tigers chief Liam Rosenior, who bought him to East Yorkshire on loan for the second half of last season.

Injury issues dictated that City did not see the best of Connolly, whose only goals in six appearances saw him net a brace in a 3-0 win over QPR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Rosenior's history with the player - who he worked with previously at Brighton - convinced him to offer the Irishman a deal as he attempts to recapture the form which saw him rise to prominence in his early years on the south coast after bursting onto the scene briefly.

Most Popular
Aaron Connolly in action for Hull City last season. Picture: PAAaron Connolly in action for Hull City last season. Picture: PA
Aaron Connolly in action for Hull City last season. Picture: PA

Connolly was recently left out of Brighton's squad for their pre-season tour of the US.

The 23-year-old who had an undistinguished loan spell at Middlesbrough in the second half of 2021-22, has become the fourth signing of the transfer window so far for City.

Related topics:BrightonRepublic of IrelandEast YorkshireTigers