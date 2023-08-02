The Republic of Ireland forward has been a key summer target for Tigers chief Liam Rosenior, who bought him to East Yorkshire on loan for the second half of last season.

Injury issues dictated that City did not see the best of Connolly, whose only goals in six appearances saw him net a brace in a 3-0 win over QPR.

But Rosenior's history with the player - who he worked with previously at Brighton - convinced him to offer the Irishman a deal as he attempts to recapture the form which saw him rise to prominence in his early years on the south coast after bursting onto the scene briefly.

Aaron Connolly in action for Hull City last season. Picture: PA

Connolly was recently left out of Brighton's squad for their pre-season tour of the US.