Hull City v Middlesbrough ratings: Keepers draw a five and a couple of select 8s as Tigers and Boro share Championship spoils
Hull City
Allsop: Positioning suspect for Boro’s early opener. 5
Slater: Targeted early on by Boro, but recovered well. 7
A Jones: Issues early on, but regrouped. 6
Greaves: One-time Boro target was strong in both boxes. 7
Coyle: Decent shift before making way. 6
Morton: Took a grip on the game with Seri in first half. But won’t have been happy with Boro’s second. 7
Seri: First goal for Hull since opening day of 22-23 and might have had another. Bossed it for spells. 8
Omur: A cracking performance for the most part. A real pest for Boro. 8
Carvalho: Not a peak display by his standards, but still pretty decent. 7
Philogene: A threat to Boro and scored with a wicked cross to level it up. 7
Tufan: Relished the open game, especially in first half. 6
Substitutes: Giles (Coyle 45). Came on against old club, didn’t cover himself in glory for leveller. 5
Sharp (Tufan 83).
Connolly (Seri 89).
Not used: Pandur, McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore, Jacob, Christie.
Middlesbrough
Dieng: Appalling error for Hull’s second ahead of half-time. 5
Ayling: Boro needed his experience. 7
van den Berg: Handed bouquets this season, but this was an education at times. 5
Clarke: Held in together with Ayling. Another strong performance. 7
Engel: Assist for goal. Busy defensively, but also got forward. 6
Howson: Some key involvements. Grew into the game. 7
O’Brien: Exposed by Dieng’s dreadful pass for second. Did provide some drive for Boro. 7
I Jones: Looked dangerous early on. Faded and then revived himself as it got stretched. Set up Azaz’s goal. 7
Azaz: Quiet until scoring a big goal when he came into the game, big time. Much better as game opened up. 7
Greenwood: Game passed him by as Hull took over. 5
Latte Lath: Super opener which showed his sharpness and confidence. 7
Substitutes: Silvera (Greenwood 74).
Thomas (Engel 83).
Not used: Glover, Barlaser, Gilbert, Bangura, McCabe, Finch.
