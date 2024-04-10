Hull City

Allsop: Positioning suspect for Boro’s early opener. 5

Slater: Targeted early on by Boro, but recovered well. 7

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz levels for Boro in their 2-2 draw at Yorkshire play-off rivals Hull City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A Jones: Issues early on, but regrouped. 6

Greaves: One-time Boro target was strong in both boxes. 7

Coyle: Decent shift before making way. 6

Morton: Took a grip on the game with Seri in first half. But won’t have been happy with Boro’s second. 7

Seri: First goal for Hull since opening day of 22-23 and might have had another. Bossed it for spells. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omur: A cracking performance for the most part. A real pest for Boro. 8

Carvalho: Not a peak display by his standards, but still pretty decent. 7

Philogene: A threat to Boro and scored with a wicked cross to level it up. 7

Tufan: Relished the open game, especially in first half. 6

Substitutes: Giles (Coyle 45). Came on against old club, didn’t cover himself in glory for leveller. 5

Sharp (Tufan 83).

Connolly (Seri 89).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not used: Pandur, McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore, Jacob, Christie.

Middlesbrough

Dieng: Appalling error for Hull’s second ahead of half-time. 5

Ayling: Boro needed his experience. 7

van den Berg: Handed bouquets this season, but this was an education at times. 5

Clarke: Held in together with Ayling. Another strong performance. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engel: Assist for goal. Busy defensively, but also got forward. 6

Howson: Some key involvements. Grew into the game. 7

O’Brien: Exposed by Dieng’s dreadful pass for second. Did provide some drive for Boro. 7

I Jones: Looked dangerous early on. Faded and then revived himself as it got stretched. Set up Azaz’s goal. 7

Azaz: Quiet until scoring a big goal when he came into the game, big time. Much better as game opened up. 7

Greenwood: Game passed him by as Hull took over. 5

Latte Lath: Super opener which showed his sharpness and confidence. 7

Substitutes: Silvera (Greenwood 74).

Thomas (Engel 83).