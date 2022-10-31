The Colombian, who has struck eight goals this term, has started City's last three matches from the bench.

After Saturday's disappointing Roses reverse against Blackburn, Dawson - in what is likely to be his last game in caretaker charge with Liam Rosenior's move to East Yorkshire expected to be finalised shortly - must decide whether to return City's leading marksman to the starting line-up.

Dawson said: "Obviously that’s the decision we have got to make. As normal, there will be discussions about training today (Monday) and my team is not picked yet.

Hull City's Oscar Estupinan. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA.

"I spoke to Oscar last week before the Rotherham game and I have got to say that this is a lesson for any young footballer. The first thing he said is 'the team comes first'. He is absolutely right. In any successful team, environment and culture you want to create, it is not about one individual.

"For me, that just shows the professional he is and why he’s had the career he has had so far and why he’ll go play and score goals for many years to come.

"It was the best response you could expect as a coach. That’s credit to him and that’s why when he gets his opportunity again, whenever that may be, he’ll go and score goals and have a successful career.

"The more of those individuals you have got, the better the environment is. Don't get me wrong, anybody is not happy playing. But there's a way you deal and go about it. The more individuals you have got like that, when they are ready and you put them in, you know they’re going to be successful.

"We have to see who has come through the physical element of the game on Saturday and we’ve got another two games this week and must think about all outcomes – who is ready and if we need to rest anybody tomorrow. And if we do, how does Saturday look as well.