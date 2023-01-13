The thoughts of a “humbled” Chuba Akpom quickly turned to the second half of Middlesbrough’s season after being named Championship player of the month for December.

The striker has been in prolific form since new manager Michael Carrick tweaked his position to play off a targetman and it has certainly been noticed – not only by the Football League judges but also Premier League clubs weighing up a January move.

So Boro fans will probably be pleased to hear the 27-year-old talking about unfinished team business this season.

“I’m grateful and humbled, and it’s amazing to receive the award," he said after four goals in as many games, including a hat-trick against Wigan Athletic. "I just want to be able to carry on my form and help the team reach our targets.

WINNER: Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom with his Championship player of the month award for December

“We’re going well and it’s been a good season so far. But we’ve a lot of football still to play.”

From being under the threat of relegation when Carrick took over in late October, Boro are now in the play-off places.

