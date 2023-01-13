The striker has been in prolific form since new manager Michael Carrick tweaked his position to play off a targetman and it has certainly been noticed – not only by the Football League judges but also Premier League clubs weighing up a January move.
So Boro fans will probably be pleased to hear the 27-year-old talking about unfinished team business this season.
“I’m grateful and humbled, and it’s amazing to receive the award," he said after four goals in as many games, including a hat-trick against Wigan Athletic. "I just want to be able to carry on my form and help the team reach our targets.
“We’re going well and it’s been a good season so far. But we’ve a lot of football still to play.”
From being under the threat of relegation when Carrick took over in late October, Boro are now in the play-off places.
“I’m delighted for Chuba," said the manager. "He’s been playing really well and I’m sure he’d be the first to acknowledge the role of his team-mates in laying the foundations. Individual awards are always good because overall it means you are doing well as a team.”