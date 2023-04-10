All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
6 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
6 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
7 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
9 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
9 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

'I nearly took him off' - Michael Carrick on Middlesbrough goalscorer Matt Crooks

Michael Carrick admitted he was about to substitute Matt Crooks before the striker fired the 64th-minute equaliser that earned Middlesbrough a 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

By YP Sport
Published 10th Apr 2023, 21:46 BST

Sam Bell fired the hosts ahead from a Harry Cornick pass in first-half stoppage time and Cornick doubled the advantage with a close-range finish four minutes into the second half.

But Boro stormed back to level, Aaron Ramsey heading home from a Tommy Smith cross on 58 minutes and Crooks firing low past Max O’Leary six minutes later.

Both sides could have won it in a frantic finish.

Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks celebrates scoring the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Bristol City (Picture: PA)Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks celebrates scoring the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Bristol City (Picture: PA)
Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks celebrates scoring the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Bristol City (Picture: PA)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro substitute Cameron Archer had the ball in the net just before the final whistle, but was denied by a linesman’s flag for offside.

Carrick said: “I thought Matt had given his all and was about to make changes when he scored.

“He is a very important player for us, as is Aaron Ramsey and their goals showed the character we have, which will be needed in the games ahead.

“I am more pleased with the way we fought back than the result. It was a tough game and showed again how hard it is to earn points in the Championship.

Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks levels the scores at Bristol City (Picture: PA)Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks levels the scores at Bristol City (Picture: PA)
Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks levels the scores at Bristol City (Picture: PA)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We played some really good football and the overall performance pleased me. It is just the fine details that are costing us and we need to work on them.

“After Matt’s goal I thought we would go on to win it. Cameron Archer’s finish at the end was fantastic, but apparently he was just offside.

“It’s important that the team never know when they are beaten and they showed that quality in not losing heart at two goals down.”

Bristol City: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Pring, Dasilva, King (Naismith 69), James, Cornick (Conway 69), Weimann, Bell (Mehmeti 75), Wells (Taylor-Clarke 90). Unused substitutes: Wiles-Richards, Wood, Leeson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles, Hackney, Howson, Forss (McGree 84), Akpom, Ramsey, Crooks (Archer 75).Unused substitutes: Mowatt, Barlaser, Dijksteel, Roberts, Bola.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).

MiddlesbroughBristol CityHarry Cornick