Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough FC: Michael Carrick's message to Ipswich and Leeds United amid tense Championship race for automatic promotion
Unbeaten in eight, Boro, who still have a slim play-off chance, visit Portman Road in a game which followers of Leeds United will also have an eye on.
The Teessiders, whose side contains Leeds loanees Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood, then welcome United a week on Monday.
Carrick said: "We’ve got to just embrace it when you are playing football to achieve something.
"That’s not pressure, that’s what we live for and something we are in it for. I cannot see that as a negative.
"Of course, we understand we are playing against teams that are really fighting for something a little bit above us. But I think we have our own things to go for and look forward to and be positive. After what we have been through, to be at this stage is quite exciting."
Carrick pits his wits against great friend Kieran McKenna with the pair previously working closely together on the coaching staff at Manchester United.
The Boro chief added: "I think the job he has done is not far off unprecedented in terms of the amount of points they have got from where they have come from to the teams that have come down and are challenging in the top three and size of them and their squads, quality and money involved.
"To come through and do the job he’s done with a consistent squad; I might be wrong but not many have done that if ever to that level.
"I’m not surprised, he’s good at what he does and I’m pleased for him. (But) We’ve got something to play for and will be doing everything we can for us to win the game. But I hope for his sake they find a way and they pull it off as he’s done an unbelievable job.”
