Is Middlesbrough v Birmingham City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Leo Percovich, Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler have been placed in temporary charge of the first team following Chris Wilder’s departure on Monday after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry, which saw the club slip into the bottom three.

Wing-back Isaiah Jones is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season at the weekend, when he, Paddy McNair, Ryan Giles and Riley McGree were used only as substitutes.

Chuba Akpom was also used from the bench after seven games out with a knee injury and will hope for further action, while defender Darragh Lenihan could return from an ankle problem.

Middlesbrough host Birmingham City on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Birmingham boss John Eustace has doubts over Krystian Bielik and Tahith Chong in the wake of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.

The pair both found themselves on the wrong end of rugged challenges at Bramall Lane and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Przemyslaw Placheta and Gary Gardner will all miss the game, while former Boro defender George Friend has only just returned to training after injury.

Harlee Dean, who is yet to feature for the senior team this season, was due to play for the under-21s on Tuesday.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?