Is Middlesbrough v Sunderland on TV? How to watch, streaming details

The fixture will be broadcast live, with Sky Sports Football beginning their coverage at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick off.

For those unable to watch on TV, streaming is also available.

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

Middlesbrough host Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

It is the first meeting between the sides for over four years. The last match between the rivals was in February 2018 as the spoils were shared in a thrilling 3-3 draw.