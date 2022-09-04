Is Middlesbrough v Sunderland on TV? How to watch, streaming details
Middlesbrough welcome Sunderland to the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.
The fixture will be broadcast live, with Sky Sports Football beginning their coverage at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick off.
For those unable to watch on TV, streaming is also available.
Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.
A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.
It is the first meeting between the sides for over four years. The last match between the rivals was in February 2018 as the spoils were shared in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Boro won the previous five meetings in all competitions, with the Black Cats’ last win in the fixture coming in 2012.