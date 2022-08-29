Is Watford v Middlesbrough on TV? How to watch, streaming details

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro’s trip to the Hornets has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports on Tuesday while Blackburn Rovers’ trip to Blackpool will be shown on Wednesday night.

Sky Sports Football will host coverage of Middlesbrough’s game at Watford, beginning at 7pm for the 8pm kick off.

For those unable to watch on TV, streaming is also available.

Middlesbrough visit Watford on Tuesday night. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.