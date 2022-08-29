News you can trust since 1754
Is Watford v Middlesbrough on TV? How to watch, streaming details

Middlesbrough head to Watford on Tuesday night as another midweek round of Championship action takes place.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:30 pm

Boro’s trip to the Hornets has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports on Tuesday while Blackburn Rovers’ trip to Blackpool will be shown on Wednesday night.

Sky Sports Football will host coverage of Middlesbrough’s game at Watford, beginning at 7pm for the 8pm kick off.

For those unable to watch on TV, streaming is also available.

Middlesbrough visit Watford on Tuesday night. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Midweek EFL games not available on Sky can usually be purchased on every club’s iFollow account. A video streaming pass is priced at £10 in normal circumstances.

