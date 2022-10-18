Is Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

There is work still to be done to secure an agreement with the 41-year-old former Manchester United assistant, but Boro are hopeful of doing just that within days.

The Teessiders have spoken to a series of candidates since dispensing with the services of Chris Wilder on October 3, and have held more formal discussions with Carrick and ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards with the former West Ham, Tottenham and United midfielder emerging as the preferred candidate.

Interim boss Percovich, with the help of coaches Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler, has overseen the last three games – a 1-0 win over Birmingham followed by defeats by Millwall and Blackburn.

Managerless Middlesbrough make the trip to Wigan Athletic on Wednesday. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Up next for Middlesbrough is the trip to Wigan on Wednesday.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

