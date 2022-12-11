'It’s not always going to be the easy-on-the-eye football' - but Middlesbrough FC are suddenly looking up

Having spent most of the season looking over their shoulders, Middlesbrough are suddenly looking up.

Substitute Matt Crooks scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Middlesbrough as 10-man Luton suffered a 2-1 Championship defeat in Rob Edwards’ first game in charge.

Edwards got off to the perfect start when Jordan Clark fired the Hatters in front at the Riverside before Chuba Akpom levelled for Boro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Crooks’ last-gasp winner came after Amari’i Bell was sent off, with the win extending Michael Carrick’s side’s unbeaten stretch to five games.

Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks scores their side's winning goal against Luton Town (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late goal moved Michael Carrick’s side into the top half of the Championship table and just three points off the top six – a far cry from where they spent much of the season under Chris Wilder, entrenched in the bottom three.

Carrick said: “I’m happy with it because it didn’t come easy but we found a way to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not always going to be the easy-on-the-eye football and flowing like most of our performances so far have been. We’ve played some really good stuff I think, since I’ve come.

“Today we had to find a little bit within ourselves because it was a bit sticky at times today, particularly in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates scoring the opener against Luton (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA)

“You could see we were lacking that little yard of sharpness and connection and rhythm from where we left off (before the break).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at the same time, second half I thought we were finding that as the game went on and looked dangerous towards the end – even before the sending off I thought.

“I thought we looked like we were starting to show what he had been before and so I’m delighted with the lads for digging in and showing that attitude and belief to keep doing that right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the boys were patient and showed quality the more the game went on.

“The boys found a way. Winning at the end is always a great way to win in terms of the energy and boost within the squad. I’m delighted for the whole group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles, Howson, Hackney, Jones (Dijksteel 90), Akpom, McGree (Watmore 72), Forss (Crooks 83). Unused substitutes: Mowatt, R Muniz, McNair, Roberts.

Luton: Horvath, Osho, Lockyer, Bell, Mpanzu, Bree, Campbell (Freeman 67), Clark (Berry 82), Doughty,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris (Jerome 82), Adebayo (Cornick 67). Unused substitutes: Watson, Isted, Pettit.