Boro tabled a couple of big-money summer bids for Greaves before the 21-year-old ended speculation over his future by recently signing a new long-term contract.

Greaves said: "It kind of all got blown a little bit out of context. I still had a year and an option on my deal and there were talks going on in the background in terms of setting up a new deal.

"I was just trying to concentrate on a new season and a new era in the club. It was kind of in the back of my head, really.

"I felt like I was just going out every Saturday and trying to do the best I could for the team. Fortunately, I got a call to say there was a contract there for me if I wanted to sign it. My agent and my family were all happy with it and I was as well. So I signed.

"It was kind of one of those where you know another club is bidding for you, so you know you are doing something right in terms of another club highly rates you. But I knew this club rated me highly and had high expectations and a plan for me in the future.

"It was just one of those where I was taking each game as it comes and took it in my stride as a confidence-booster to know there was a little bit of interest in me.

"Hopefully, that confidence has shown in my first few performances."Being part of a successful new chapter at Hull, where the feel-good factor is palpable, was also a key factor.

He added: "That was my thinking. With new owners, it kind of feels a new club in terms of having all the fans back on our side, which is a massive boost.