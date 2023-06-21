BRADFORD CITY have swooped to sign former Harrogate Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Pattison on a three-year deal - hot on the heels of the capture of Kevin McDonald.

Pattison's existing contract at Harrogate was due to expire at the end of June with the Sulphurites confirming last month that the 25-year-old - who had significant interest last summer – would be moving out for pastures new in the close season after passing up the opportunity of discussing a new deal.

The Darlington-born player, who started his career at Boro before moving to Wycombe, has forged a successful reputation as a counter-attacking, box to box midfielder while in League Two at Harrogate.

He scored 19 goals and contributed 12 assists over two seasons at Wetherby Road, which saw him make 86 appearances in total.

Latest Bradford City signing Alex Pattison, who has joined after two seasons at Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

On joining City, Pattison said: “I am over the moon to have got it done, and it is a pleasure to be here.

“I want to carry on scoring goals from midfield and that is what I am looking to bring. That is what the gaffer wants me to keep doing. I like to drive forward with the ball and bring a lot of energy going forward.

“Walking out last year here with Harrogate was incredible, and it is something I am now really proud to be a part of for the next three years.

“I know a lot of the lads already, and everything here just makes sense to me at this moment in time. I cannot wait to see all the lads and start forming relationships.”

City manager Mark Hughes commented: “We are delighted to be bringing Alex to the club, as our squad continues to take shape.

“He is a battling midfielder with a lot of energy, but also with the craft and guile to unlock doors going forward and contribute to goals.

“Having come up against him a few times already while he has been playing for Harrogate, we know what kind of a player we are signing, and he is at a good age to develop and continue to progress with us over the long term."

