Three more Leeds United fixtures have been moved for television coverage in November and December after Sky Sports announced its latest batch of matches.

The November 24 game at Rotherham United will be on a Friday night, but the tinkering over the December 12 match at Sunderland is only minor, the game kicking off 15 minutes later at 8pm.

Leeds' game at Blackburn Rovers has been moved on police advice and will now kick off at 12.30pm on December 9.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough ’s Championship game at home to Hull City in December will kick off 15 minutes later for the benefit of television.

The Championship game will still be played on December 13 as planned, but will now kick off at 8pm.