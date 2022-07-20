Leon Wobschall: Why Middlesbrough quickly need some forward thinking this summer

Since returning for pre-season, the Middlesbrough chief must have grown heartily sick at fielding repeated questions over quite where Spence’s protracted switch to Spurs has been at as both clubs played hard ball.

Spence’s completion of his move – for an initial £12.5m fee with the package raising to just under £20m with add-ons – mercifully puts an end to that.

More pertinently and significantly, it will provide the Boro chief with some buying power and make the picture clearer, with the club’s window recruitment now reaching a critical phase as the summer hots up in more ways than one.

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, one of several players linked to Middlesbrough this summer. Picture: PA

There is no doubting that Spence is a hugely talented young player, but his departure will certainly not be lamented on Teesside, where his attitude has previously been questioned by ex-Boro chief Neil Warnock.

His decision to post a message on social media to express gratitude for his time at Forest – and not mention his parent club — hardly mended any fences.

For his part, Wilder will be solely concerned with turning Spence’s exit into a positive. Boro have brought in four players so far this summer – with latest signing Zack Steffen completing his move on a season-long loan from Manchester City – but the main course is still to be done.

Boro aren’t just in the market for a striker or two but three.

The arrival of Steffen and Liam Roberts has addressed shortcomings in the goalkeeping department and the addition of a pacy left wing-back in Ryan Giles and another sound defensive option in Darragh Lenihan have ticked other boxes. Up front, Wilder is playing catch-up.

While the big-money striker transfers of Darwin Nunez, Erling Harland, Richarlison and Raheem Sterling have grabbed the headlines in the Premier League, it’s been rather quieter so far in the Championship. Something Wilder has alluded to.

Bits and bats have arrived with Barnsley duo Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow joining Luton Town and Hull City bringing in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Óscar Estupiñán, but in the main, it’s been pretty piecemeal.

No-one can say that Boro have not been linked with forwards. Discussions have been held with Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, Southampton forward Adam Armstrong and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, while Wilder held talks with someone he knows well in David McGoldrick as a back-up option.

The hope is that the Spence money will be the catalyst to breaking an impasse or two, with Boro having enquired about a host of targets, who also include French striker Thomas Henry.

Brentford’s Markus Forss – who spent a loan spell at Hull last term – is another who Boro like.

It’s just 10 days until the club start the season. As it stands, the only two recognised strikers in Wilder’s plans are Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore. The smart money is on that changing.

Boro fans with long memories will recall how back in January 1998, the club brought in three forwards in the space of a week to boost their hopes of a top-flight return under Bryan Robson.

Marco Branca, Alun Armstrong and Hamilton Ricard arrived in quick succession.

Goals from Branca and Armstrong played a key part in getting Boro over the line, while Ricard had his moments before shining in the next campaign.