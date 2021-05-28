Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing freed by Middlesbrough

Strike pairing Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher - told back in April that they were free to leave the club - head up Boro's list of departures on their retained list, with Johnson, Archer, and Mendez-Laing also told that they will not be offered new contracts when their deals expire at the end of June.

Tyrone O’Neill, who made his first team debut at Leeds in 2019 has also been released, alongside fellow young players Cole Kiernan and Tyler Williams have not been offered new contracts.

Scholars George Waites and Andrew Wilson have also been released.

Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson (left) celebrates scoring against Nottingham Forest at the Riverside Stadium in October. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Boro have already made a close-season capture in the shape of QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who will officially sign for the club in July when his Loftus Road contract expires.