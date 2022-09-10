Massimo Luongo aims to become the latest revered Australian footballer at Middlesbrough FC

It is headlined by Craig Johnston, who wrote to Boro in the mid-1970s requesting a trial and after paying his costs to the north east, he eventually persuaded the late Jack Charlton that he was worth persevering with over time.

Fame at the old Ayresome Park and a big-money move to Liverpool later followed and it's fair to say that Boro's latest Aussie in Massimo Luongo has much to live up to.

Several other Antipodeans have excelled at Boro, from Melbourne's Mark Viduka to Luongo's fellow Sydneysider Mark Schwarzer.

Perth's Rhys Williams is among other notables alongside a current player from Adelaide in Luongo's Socceroos team-mate Riley McGree.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Luongo had a watching brief on Monday as McGree scored the only goal of the game in the Tees-Wear derby win over Sunderland and it whetted his appetite.

Luongo, who has signed a short-term deal initially until January, said: "It was brilliant. I know Riley really well and he has been showing me around. What a great first game to experience.

"I was very impressed and the atmosphere was amazing and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

Latest Middlesbrough signing Massimo Luongo, pictured in his time at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"Going back, I only crossed paths with Mark Schwarzer quite briefly. But he always spoke highly of it (Middlesbrough) and Rhys Williams couldn't speak highly enough of it.

"Riley has shown me around. He's a lot younger than me, but hopefully I can help him out as much as I can, being a fellow Aussie."

Brought primarily as cover after Boro failed to add another midfield option before the transfer deadline, Luongo has vowed to be the proverbial ‘team man’.

He continued: "I am just here to help with the guys are already doing.