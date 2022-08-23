Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro switched their attentions to Clarke, 25, after Hull City defender Jacob Greaves signed a new long-term deal with the East Yorkshire club.

Clarke has previously shown Championship pedigree during loan spells in the Midlands at West Brom and Derby County

Stoke City were also keen on Suffolk-born Clarke, but Boro have reportedly agreed a fee with Brighton with the player set to undergo a medical on Teesside on Tuesday.

Graham Potter. Picture: Getty Images.

Clarke - who has one year left on his Albion deal plus the option of a year's extension - would become the club's tenth addition of the summer, with Boro boss Chris Wilder also keen on further business before next week's deadline.

Clarke has won player of the year awards in four of his last five seasons at respective clubs.

Confirming a deal is close, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: Potter said: "It’s a good opportunity for Matt.

“He gets a chance of more regular game time.

“He has been fantastic to work with, I must say.

“A great character so, if it happens, Middlesbrough have got a good player there, a good person, so it's good for everybody, I think.”

Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz has added to the club's striking options with Wilder also keen on bringing in another forward and a midfielder.